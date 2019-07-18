Nebraska Extension to host Science and Ag Family Field Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From cover crops to bee research, the Haskell Science and Agriculture Family Field day will have something for everyone.

That will be held on July 24 at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Haskell Ag Lab in Concord, Nebraska.

The activities kick off at 8:30 a.m. and run through 3:30 p.m. Attendees can come and go throughout the event.

The morning will mainly feature presentations about a variety of topics. That’s followed by a free lunch. In the afternoon, starting at 1:30 p.m. there will be a Backyard Farmer Panel. Farmers and kids can bring their questions about all things ag-related. You can find the full schedule here.

Sarah Roberts, from the University of Nebraska Extention, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share a few more details about Science and Ag Family Field Day.