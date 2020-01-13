Nebraska energy plant ordered to pay unpaid landfill bills

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A northeastern Nebraska renewable energy plant has been ordered to pay $32,531 to a landfill for failing to pay for waste services.

A Butler County District Judge ruled against Big Ox Energy after the plant failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a landfill in David City, Neb. The landfill sued the company over several unpaid invoices.

Tuesday’s ruling against Big Ox is at least the third judgment entered against the idle plant for failing to pay bills.

The Big Ox plant in South Sioux City closed in April after it lost its wastewater treatment permit.

