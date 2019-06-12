Nebraska DOT to hold meetings on flood recovery in coming weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation will be hosting public meetings for Nebraskans affected by flooding this spring.

They said that four meetings will be held in Nebraska City, Norfolk, Niobrara, and O’Neill.

They said that they will be sharing information about their flood recovery plan and emergency relief projects. Representatives will also be there to answer questions.

The Nebraska DOT said that they are working to restore and open roads and bridges through temporary emergency relief and permanent solutions.

The open house meetings are scheduled as follows:

District 1 Flood Recovery Meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Kimmel Conference Room (5995 G Road, Nebraska City, NE 68410)

District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center (601 E. Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701)

District 8 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Holt County Annex (128 N. 6th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763)

District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Conference Room (2523 Woodbine Street, Niobrara, NE 68760)



Residents in surrounding communities are encouraged to attend the meetings.

For more information about NDOT’s flood recovery efforts, click here.