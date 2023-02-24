NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT) will be closing down parts of I-129 to work on new overhead signs.

Each night from February 28 to March 2, along with March 6, NDOT will close down the road for around three hours starting sometime after 8 p.m.

February 28: I-129 Eastbound closed, traffic detoured onto Highway 110 to Highway 35 to Highway 77

March 1: I-129 Westbound closed at Dakota Avenue, traffic detoured into Sioux City then south on Highway 77

March 2: Eastbound closed, traffic detoured onto Highway 110 to Highway 35 to Highway 77

March 6: Northbound lanes of Highway 77 closed at Atokad. Traffic detoured on Highway 35 Highway 110, then east or west on Highway 20/I-129.

The DOT also reminds drivers to drive cautiously in work zones.