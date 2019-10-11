Nebraska DOT held open house for I-129 construction

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland drivers are familiar with interstate construction, and it seems there will be more work in the near future.

The Nebraska DOT hosted an open house Thursday night to go over plans for construction on Interstate 129.

The project will resurface 3.25 miles of the interstate in South Sioux City.

The open house allowed officials to have conversations with folks about how the project would affect the community.

“That’s what’s great about this, is getting that kind of feedback. I think the feedback I’ve gotten so far has been positive. I haven’t gotten a whole lot of negative feedback yet on it. Some of that good information that we can get back fro the people,” Kevin Domogalla with the Nebraska DOT said.

The Interstate 129 project could begin as early as next spring and would take about two years to finish.