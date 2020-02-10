Nebraska DMV warns of scams asking for driver’s license information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.

The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim’s account has been hacked. The caller then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver’s license, followed by a request for their bank information.

The second phone scam is from a caller claiming to represent the FBI, who then requests a photo of the victim’s driver’s license followed by a demand for money.

The Nebraska DMV is urging residents to not share an image of their driver’s license or the information contained on it. They also said that if people are concerned that calls are legitimate. to hang up and call the organization directly.

Anyone that may have been a victim of any scams is asked to call their local law enforcement.