Nebraska DMV reminds customers to be aware of scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding Nebraskans to be aware of potential scams.

According to a release, many types of phone calls and text messages claim to be from the DMV with claims of offering money through a tax credit or refund but are not legitimate. These are attempts by thieves to steal personal information from unsuspecting victims.

“Unfortunately, there are people targeting our customers by posing as the DMV,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “Scam phone calls and text messages are sadly becoming more common. We advise our customers to stay vigilant and not give out their personal information to an untrusted source.”

Scam text messages often include links to suspicious websites. Anyone who receives a suspicious text message with a link should not click those links or give those websites any information. These scam attempts often have odd grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure that can be spotted, as well.

The Nebraska DMV can contact some customers through text message, but only if those customers opt into text notifications. Otherwise, the Nebraska DMV will never send unsolicited messages to anyone.