Nebraska DHHS says emergency SNAP benefits already issued for March, April’s will be on May 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has filed a request with the USDA’s Food and Nutritional Service (FNS) to provide emergency allotment funds for the state’s households who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

This is in response to Congress passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Those emergency allotments will be used to increase the amount of funds that SNAP recipients receive for the months of March and April.

DHHS said there is no action needed for SNAP recipients to receive the supplemental support.

They will be issued increased benefits on their current EBT cards.

The supplemental benefits for March were issued on Saturday and those for April will be issued on May 7.

Officials said many households in Nebraska rely on SNAP benefits to help purchase their groceries.

DHHS said that they estimate the emergency allotment from the USDA will be $8,646,530 a month.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is 100% federally funded.

Health officials said those households receiving the SNAP benefits will see the supplements to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale.

Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

If there are four people in a household and it is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the supplement will raise those benefits to the maximum that’s allowed for households of hour to $646 a month, or $146 increase.

DHHS said the total benefits will be based on each household’s regular monthly allotments for the months of March and April.

Stephanie Beasley, Nebraska Children and Families Services (CFS) director, believes that this emergency allotment is critical to the health of the state’s most vulnerable.

“Right now there is a growing sense of uncertainty in the economy and many people are being laid off or are have a family member who was laid off,” she said. “It is important to make sure Nebraska’s most vulnerable are being well taken care of. Congress is giving us an opportunity to provide even more resources to SNAP recipients and we have a responsibility [to] do everything in our power to secure those benefits,” said Beasley.