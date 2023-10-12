NEBRASKA (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) awarded a $2.5 million grant to improve collaboration between multiple tribes and the state.

Tribes apart of the initiative include the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

$500,000 will be distributed for a total of 5 years which supports the efforts to lower the number of indigenous children involved in the child welfare system.

The money will also help in developing and implementing a plan to strengthen the best practices in the Indian Child Welfare Services.