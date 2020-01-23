Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy revokes Big Ox permits

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City company has 30 days to appeal the revocation of its air and stormwater permits by Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

According to a filing by the state agency, Big Ox Energy company has shown a continual failure to comply with state regulations.

Big Ox has repeatedly been cited by both state and federal officials over environmental issues at it’s South Sioux City facility.

The company has been shuttered since April 2019 and still owes both South Sioux City and Sioux City millions of dollars in treatment fees and utility charges.