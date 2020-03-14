Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will enforce questionnaire for visitors to enter facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Visitors to the 10 Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) facilities will be asked to answer a series of questions to help identify those who have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus in an effort to protecting the health of the staff and inmates.

NDCS said, for now, visits will continue to be allowed with inmates.

“There is no guarantee that we won’t need to make a decision quickly to suspend visitation. This situation is very much day-to-day and we are prepared to react with an abundance of caution in order to keep those who live and work in our facilities as healthy as possible,” said Scott R. Frakes, NDCS Director.

Visitors, volunteers, contractors, and others will be asked to confirm they are symptom-free, verify if they have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and if they have traveled recently by plane.

Visitors who answer “yes” to any of the questions will be denied entry to the facility.

“We are going to have temperature gauges on hand, so we can easily detect if someone has a fever. While we don’t want to be intrusive, we have a responsibility to take those precautions that are most appropriate at this time,” said Dir. Frakes.

That includes reminding staff about the symptoms associated with coronavirus and taking additional steps to disinfect areas where they work.

“For example, we will be cleaning transport vehicles more frequently and thoroughly after each trip. We have directed facilities to curtail staff and inmate activities where food is served and where large groups of people may be congregating in a small spaces,” said Dir. Frakes.

NDCS said the majority of the volunteer activities will continue for now, with Dir. Frakes indicating it was very likely that a tipping point would come, requiring more stringent steps.

“This illness is moving rapidly. Despite all that we do, we cannot eliminate complete human contact. We will continue to facilitate activities for as long as possible, to the extent that it does not put anyone in NDCS or members of the public in further jeopardy for becoming sick,” said Dir. Frakes.

He said that information about visitation will be updated on the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ website.

“People should check the status, before they make the trip. Certainly, we appreciate everyone’s willingness in answering those screening questions, before stepping inside our facilities,” said Dir. Frakes.