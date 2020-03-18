Nebraska dentists urged to stop non-emergency appointments

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, APRIL 15 – In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo, Dr/ Robert Pellerin works on polishing and contouring the teeth of a patient at his dental office in Virginia Beach. Va. Pellerin has been a dentist for 40 years and was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis four years ago. Pellerin believes that early exposure to toxic materials prior to the use of protective face masks could be the cause of his disease and he shared his theory with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (Omaha World-Herald/AP) — Nebraska residents needing to get to their dentist for teeth cleaning might be waiting a bit.

The Nebraska Dental Association has recommended its dentists postpone any non-emergency dental care until after April 1 in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.

The organization said in a written statement Tuesday that dentists “have a role to play in ‘flattening the curve’ … to follow sound, scientific public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus,” the Omaha World-Herald reported.

David O’Doherty, executive director of the association, said the group made the decision during an emergency meeting Monday.