Nebraska dentists urged to stop non-emergency appointments

OMAHA, Neb. (Omaha World-Herald/AP) — Nebraska residents needing to get to their dentist for teeth cleaning might be waiting a bit.
The Nebraska Dental Association has recommended its dentists postpone any non-emergency dental care until after April 1 in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.
The organization said in a written statement Tuesday that dentists “have a role to play in ‘flattening the curve’ … to follow sound, scientific public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus,” the Omaha World-Herald reported.
David O’Doherty, executive director of the association, said the group made the decision during an emergency meeting Monday.