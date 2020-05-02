Nebraska Crossing Outlet in Gretna sees early trickle of patrons on reopening day

Shoppers with face masks enter the Von Maur department store in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. The Von Maur stores opened for the first time since measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus were put in place. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska mall that pitched itself as a case study for how to reopen safely welcomed back an early trickle of customers who wandered the open-air venue wearing masks.

Nebraska Crossing opened 11 of its more than 80 stores and remained mostly vacant, with less than a dozen patrons on the property at 11 a.m.

The mall sits next to a busy stretch of Interstate 80 in Gretna, a fast-growing suburb about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln.

The opening coincided with other malls in the state allowing customers to return in Omaha and Lincoln.