Nebraska COVID-19 total rises to 210, one additional death in Buffalo County

Neb. (KCAU) – Health Officials have reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death in Nebraska Wednesday.

As of the writing, Nebraska has 210 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and four deaths.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department said a Buffalo County man in his 90s was the fourth Nebraskan to die in relation to COVID-19.

Douglas county reported 16 new cases of the virus, and Madison county reported one addition case. Cuming county also reported their first case of COVID-19.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) said one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to nine.

The new case is a man in his 30s, and LLCHD said they are currently monitoring 99 individuals for the virus.

Lancaster County also reports 386 negative tests with 35 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

A map showing virus cases in the state is provided below by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

