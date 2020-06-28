Nebraska COVID-19 cases show steady increase over past three days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,775 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 683 new cases since June 23.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 267.

The DHHS reports that 12,099 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 123 active hospitalizations with 1,315 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 173,009 people have been tested and 154,023 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.