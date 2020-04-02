Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise by 32, state total now 246

Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials announced 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nebraska Thursday bringing the state total to 246 cases.

Hamilton county reported its first two COVID-19 cases.

Both Otoe and Gage counties reported a first case of the virus each.

Counties with additional new cases include Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, Lincoln, Buffalo and Adams, Saunders and Kimball.

Douglas county has the most new cases rising by 14. Every other counties numbers rose by three or less.

As of this writing, Nebraska has reported five total deaths from COVID-19 in Douglas, Hall, Lincoln, Buffalo and Madison counties.

Below is a look at COVID-19 numbers in the state provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Nebraska case numbers are listed below by county.

116 Douglas

20 Sarpy

19 Washington

17 Hall

12 Lancaster

11 Lincoln

8 Buffalo

6 Adams

4 Madison

4 Dodge

3 Saunders

3 Scotts Bluff

3 Kimball

3 Platte

2 Cass

2 Knox

2 Hamilton

1 York

1 Nemaha

1 Cuming

1 Otoe

1 Kearney

1 Gosper

1 Gage

