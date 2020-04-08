Nebraska confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 519

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 41 additional COVID-19 cases in Nebraska Wednesday bringing the state’s total to 519 confirmed cases.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed a total of 12 deaths from the virus in the state.

Currently, the DHHS is not tracking the amount of people who have recovered from the virus in Nebraska.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11.

More information on those DHMs can be found here.

The interactive map below shows the total number of COVID-19 cases along with how many tests have been given in each county.

Tuesday, DHHS confirmed four deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Two were Douglas County residents. One woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s. Both with underlying health conditions.

The third was a woman in her 60s from Hall County.

The fourth was a man in his 80s from Custer County.