Nebraska colleges won’t require students to get vaccinated

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska colleges and universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, but they won’t require the shots before students return to campus in the fall.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska State College System, and the state’s largest private colleges all said this week that they have no plans to require students or staff to get vaccinated.

UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the university believes the shots are a good idea, but it won’t mandate them.

Several private schools, including Hastings College and Midland University, hosted vaccine clinics on their campuses Wednesday to make it easier for students to get their shots.