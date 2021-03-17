Nebraska civil rights board calls for the removal of Native American symbols in schools

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska civil rights board is calling on the removal of Native American names, symbols, and imagery in school mascots.

The Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights claims its focus is to urge teams to retire their native-themed mascots and to raise awareness on what symbols and imagery mean to Native Americans.

“I’m nobody’s mascot,” said Omaha Tribe Chairman Everett Baxter Jr.

He said mascots misrepresent Native American culture.

“They’re not culturally aware of what it means to be a chief or what it means to be a warrior. There were virtues, there were understandings, there were teachings,” BaxterJr. said.

Baxter Jr. said it’s disheartening to see that Native American symbols and slogans are still allowed in schools.

“They can say well, I’m an Indian and they’re proud of that after surviving the genocide how would you know what it means to be a tribal member. A person of indigenous tribe. People of the first nations. How would they know what that feels like to grow up knowing that hard history and what we went through? And where we’re at today,” BaxterJr. said.

The National Congress of American Indians reports that as of last year nearly two thousand schools in the U.S. still have native mascots, including Ponca Public Schools.

“The community and the school board and the staff would be willing to sit down with any group to discuss those options as far as may be what is appropriate. What is respectful what is not respectful,” Duane Krusemark, interim superintendent for Ponca Public Schools.

Krusemark said the district removed certain symbols a few years ago but it remains the Indians and to completely rebrand is not an overnight process, and it’s expensive.

“If you’re expected to do it all in one year then that’s going to be a large ticket item. Especially in Ponca, every school would be different with where there at with allowable spending. That’s where the conflict could be,” said Krusemark.

Baxter Jr. said he hopes people understand the impact cultural appropriation has.

“It’s harmful. It’s harmful to our young ones and especially when they have the tomahawk chops or when they have the type of calls in old western movies. No. That’s not us,” said Baxter Jr.

Superintendent Krusemark said the district is open for discussion and is willing to change what’s necessary, but it will take a joint effort between districts and tribal members.