Nebraska businesses struggle to find workers as unemployment rate drops

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate fell to 1.9% in October, but local businesses are still struggling to find workers.

Cesar Delona is the owner of La Isla Restaurant in South Sioux City. He said running a business going while short-staffed can be challenging.

“My family helps us,” Delona said. “My kids, my wife, we do the job. The business has to run, but we need a little extra help.”

Jill Gill is the Human Resources Director for the South Sioux City Schools. She said the school’s staff shortage could impact education programming.

“We may need to look at varying programs that will help us in order to continue to address kids needs,” Gill said. “Maybe that’s looking at things in a different manner than we have in the past.”

Scott Hunzeker with Nebraska’s Department of Labor said the unemployment rate doesn’t count people who have stopped looking for work. He said the low unemployment rate is a sign some Siouxlanders have quit looking for work.

“I think people just in a lot of cases have re-evaluated their career choices and are maybe looking for something that’s a better fit,” Hunzeker said.

Hunzeker said the Department of Labor has 427 jobs posted on their website for Dakota County, but only 232 job candidates.