OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska school officials say they’re limiting spectators to the state boys basketball tournament to players’ immediate family.
That news comes on the heels of two more Nebraska residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the Nebraska total to five. A Douglas County woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada was added Tuesday. She’s recovering at home.
The state’s fifth case is a 16-year-old student from Crofton High School in northeast Nebraska who attended the state girls basketball tournament in Lincoln last week. The boys tournament is being played this week in Lincoln.
Latest Stories
- Museum to present on Sioux City immigrant advocate for Women’s History Month
- US ban on European visitors escalates travel industry pain
- Nebraska boys basketball tournament to be played sans fans
- Man shot while trying to rob armored vehicle in Iowa died
- Amid virus precautions, Tokyo Olympic flame is lit in Greece