Nebraska boys basketball tournament to be played sans fans

by: MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-52. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska school officials say they’re limiting spectators to the state boys basketball tournament to players’ immediate family.

That news comes on the heels of two more Nebraska residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the Nebraska total to five. A Douglas County woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada was added Tuesday. She’s recovering at home.

The state’s fifth case is a 16-year-old student from Crofton High School in northeast Nebraska who attended the state girls basketball tournament in Lincoln last week. The boys tournament is being played this week in Lincoln.

