SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After much debate whether Woodbury County should hire an out-of-town construction firm to build its new jail, a decision has been made.

With a low bid of just more than $58,000,000 Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction has been awarded the project.

The only other bid came from W.A. Klinger Construction of Sioux City. The bid was about $600,000 more than Hausmann’s.

Under Iowa law, the county was required to accept the low bid or reject both bids and start over.