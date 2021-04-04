Nebraska barn renovated into events center to honor late son

CENTER, Neb. (KCAU) – In 2016, Lisa Gerdes lost her 21 year-old-son, Brandon, in a car crash.

She never wanted him to be forgotten and was looking for a way to honor him, but she wasn’t sure how.

“He loved this area up here,” Gerdes said. “He called it God’s Country because of all the deer and the turkey, and so my husband and I wanted to get just some hunting ground up here and let his friends, anyone who is connected with him to come hunt on this ground. Two weeks after we put the request out there, here comes this ground available, and it has this beautiful barn on it right off the highway.”

However, the barn needed renovations, and Gerdes wasn’t sure if she wanted to take on that responsibility.

“We asked the Amish, we got them to come, and they were re-shingling the roof and in the time we were doing that, we have 5 women stop and want to have their weddings here, so we were like okay, this is going to turn into a wedding venue.”

From then on, without any floor plan, they built a bridal suite. The barn slowly started turning into an events center.

They also made sure to add touches of Brandon, such as, his initials in the window.

“We want to fill this barn up. We know it’s what Brandon would want.”

Now, she loves to see people enjoy it has much as she does.

“To have a wedding here, to have anniversary parties, to have retirement parties. It’s an honor for everybody, and that’s what we built this for.”

If you want to plan a wedding or attend an event at God’s Country Barn, visit their website by clicking here.

