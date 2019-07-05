Nebraska baby dies due to unlicensed midwife

Nebraska (KCAU) – Angela Hock, a Nebraska Midwife, is facing felony charges after a baby she attempted to deliver at a woman’s home died last month.

According to court documents, Hock, the midwife, realized the baby was facing the wrong way a couple of hours before they called 911.

She told the mother that she was trained in delivering breech babies. The mother decided to continue with the at-home birth.

Documents say that the baby became stuck and suffered from oxygen deprivation.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s awful to deliver a mom and not send her home with a baby, and I think everybody sheds a whole lot of tears,” Lydia Rhodes, a certified midwife said.

Officials say Hock did not have a certified license to be a midwife, and that she was posing as a creditable midwife.

It is illegal in the state of Nebraska to have home deliveries.

