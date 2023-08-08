NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — On Monday the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts released a scathing 28-page report detailing how severe the alleged fraud perpetrated against North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) was.

Back in December, a criminal investigation was launched into the alleged fraud. Sometime later officers began looking for its director, Jeffrey D. Stewart, 31, of Norfolk. Stewart was later arrested after he turned himself in at the U.S. Border in Brownsville, Texas.

It is alleged in court documents that Stewart stole more than $740,000 from the agency between April and December of 2022.

“Our audit procedures are designed primarily on a test basis and, therefore, may not bring to light all weaknesses in policies or procedures that may exist,” the audit reads.

One of the main findings of the state auditor is that time sheets were allegedly falsified. In one instance, the clock-in and clock-out times appeared to be “pasted over” the signature of the employee for whom the timesheet was about.

In another instance, Stewart’s time card showed him working for the transit authority despite credit card statements allegedly showing him to be at Disney World in Florida. In addition, Facebook videos posted at the time allegedly show Stewart at the resort. Ticket information was also allegedly found in Stewart’s work email.

In addition to the Disney World trip, Stewart was also allegedly found to have been at casinos at work time and, on at least one occasion, had allegedly taken his work vehicle to a casino in the middle of the night.

In addition, some employees were allegedly recorded as having worked as many as 11 hours per day every day for 6 months. Other employees were recorded as having 20 hours or more, as many as 92 hours, of continuous work time. If true, these work times would violate federal Department of Transportation laws and internal NFAT rest periods.

Other allegations of wrongdoing include abusing expense reimbursements from the state by not paying NFAT bills, but collecting the money for having paid those bills; not properly submitting the payroll claims to the Nebraska Department of Transportation; paying employees improper hourly rates;

While the audit deals with the financial dealings of the nonprofit, it also covered the general running of the organization.

According to the audit two-thirds of the employees of NFAT who were listed as drivers were not legally allowed to drive the buses operated by NFAT. One driver had a permanently suspended license due to a Driving Under the Influence charge.

The auditor’s office gave a number of recommendations to NFAT, though noted that these recommendations do not necessarily supersede the recommendations given in an external audit. One recommendation was to ensure that employees do not have the opportunity to commit and also cover up fraud such as what allegedly took place with Stewart.

You can read the full documentation below.