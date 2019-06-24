Nebraska archeologists hope to find nothing in flooded farms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Archeologists are hoping to not find any significant historical remains on recently flooded Nebraska farms.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery of anything historically significant could delay federal aid for farmers who need to rebuild or restore their flood-damaged farms.

State agency History Nebraska sent a team to survey sites likely to have been a Native American hunting ground or an early Nebraska farmstead.

They are looking for Native American pottery or remnants of pioneer settlements. Jill Dolberg, the deputy state historic preservation officer, says her agency set aside $180,000 to fund the surveys.

Of the more than 300 grant applications the state reviewed, only 10% require a site visit. No site met the requirements for a historical site.

Nothing significant has been uncovered since surveys began June 12.