Nebraska adds 103 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 17,810 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 103 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus stays flat at 244.

The DHHS reports that 11,776 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 141 active hospitalizations with 1,212 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 156,691 people have been tested and 138,698 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.