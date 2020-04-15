Nebraska Farm Bureau wants investigation into possible cattle market price-fixing 

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is encouraging the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to undertake a “full investigation” to monitor and address any potential price-fixing or market manipulations in U.S. cattle markets.

The investigation would ensure the cattle meat-packing industry is in compliance with the federal antitrust laws targeted at maintaining a competitive marketplace, according to the farm bureau.

Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau President, wrote to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in an April 14 letter citing the price disparities faced by farmers.

Nelson’s letter pointed out the alarming imbalance between farm-level prices received by farmers and ranchers for cattle and wholesale prices for beef following the fire and subsequent closure of a beef processing plant in Kansas and the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Nelson said cattle producers have experienced sharp declines in market prices while large margin increases occurred in the meat-packing sector.

“Both of these events have highlighted long-term concerns expressed by cattle producers and now is the time for the department to fully examine the situation and fully prosecute any wrongdoing,” Nelson said.

Price disparity and volatility is frustrating for cattle producers who have seen the prices received for their commodities fall off a cliff at a time when meat counters and store shelves across the country have been less than fully stocked, the NEFB said.

“We cannot afford to lose confidence in the integrity of the futures market nor the price discovery efforts in cash markets, on top of the many other market disruptions and stresses farmers and ranchers are facing today,” Nelson said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s letter to the Attorney General comes on the heels of a letter from Nebraska Farm Bureau to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, where the organization encouraged the USDA to work with both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the DOJ to ensure all anti-competition laws are being rigorously followed.

NEFB said a full DOJ investigation in partnership with the recently expanded investigation already occurring at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would help ensure laws are being followed and help restore confidence in marketing institutions.

“In these uncertain times, it’s important our nation’s food producers know that our laws are being properly followed and enforced. We thank the Attorney General for his consideration of this request and for all his efforts on behalf of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families,” Nelson said.

