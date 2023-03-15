CENTER, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in Knox County, Nebraska, are asking the public for any information about the cutting down of city trees in Niobrara.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a delayed report on the morning of March 8 that trees had been cut down and removed from Niobrara city property without permission. It was believed the trees had been cut down sometime over a two-week period.

The sheriff’s office investigated the scene on the northwest side of town near the ball fields and golf course. Deputies found debris strewn about and on a nearby road. They added that it seemed the trees were cut smaller for better transportation.

Authorities believed the suspect is a white man with red hair, driving a red and white flatbed pickup. The pickup may have had a South Dakota license plate.

Anyone with any information or who may see any more suspicious activity is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.