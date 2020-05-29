Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 13,654 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 393 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

They also report 170 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHHS said that 99,158 people have been tested and 85,354 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.