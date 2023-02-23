STANTON, Neb (KCAU) — 25 minors and three others were cited after a large party included minors drinking alcohol.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Woodland Park on reports of a large party.

Once they arrived the people inside the home did not answer the door or cooperate with law enforcement. The sheriff’s office then received a search warrant to go inside the residence.

After entering the residence the department found the college students partying including a large supply of alcohol products. The department cited a total of 24 minors for drinking underage. Three of the residents of the house were cited for supplying alcohol to minors.

One minor had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance due as they were found passed out in a bedroom with the cause being believed to be related to heavy drinking.

“Even a snowstorm doesn’t stop college students from partying,” the sheriff’s office said in their press release.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the case.