Nearly $190K donated breaks Siouxland Big Give record

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nearly $190,000 was donated to multiple Siouxland charities within a 24 hour period Tuesday, organizers said.

The 4th annual Big Give donations of $187,938.55 beat last year’s record by more than $67,000 with more than 1,300 contributions Tuesday, according to a release from the Siouxland Community Foundation. Twelve charities were able to secure matching gifts before the event, accounting for $31,235 of the total. Additionally, 43 organizations raised more than $1,000 each.

Katie Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation said they are excited to have raised so much money for area organizations.

“Along the way, I heard several donors learn more about their favorite charity, I heard nonprofits connecting with new donors. Siouxland certainly answered the call. I had set what I thought was a reasonable goal for this year and I’m blown away, although I shouldn’t be, by the support our Siouxland community gave,” Roberts said.

The Siouxland Big Give has now raised over $527,000 since its founding in 2018 for local nonprofits from donors from all over the tri-state region and country. Participating nonprofits provide services throughout Siouxland’s 80-mile radius of Sioux City and missions will range from arts, animals, education, and health, to human services, youth, and veterans.

For more information visit the Big Give website, Siouxland Community Foundation website, call 712-293-3303, or email at office@siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org.