Last call: Nearly 1,000 boxes of food given to Siouxlanders at Farmers to Families event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nearly a thousand free boxes of food were given to local residents during a drive-thru event Thursday.

Farmers to Families Food Box program, sponsored by the USDA, was made possible due to a joint partnership between farmers, the Community Action Agency, and the Sunnybrook’s Hope Center. Boxes were filled with meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables.

One volunteer said she’s grateful to be part of the program and it’s more than just giving away free food, it’s giving people hope that there’s help.

“Sometimes they’ll share their stories of how down and out they are and stuff, and you just have to remind them that’s why we’re here. That’s why God has put us here today, to help you get through this rough hump, and it’s okay to be down, because eventually you’ll be back up. Things will look good again,” said Hope Center volunteer Leslie Parker.

The program has officially ended, but people can still visit the Hope Center if they’re in need of food.