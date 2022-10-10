SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Have you noticed that a streetlight isn’t working when it should? You can now report it to the city staff.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, there are two ways that residents can report a streetlight outage by completing a form here or by calling 712-279-6396. Calling times are available on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The release indicated that residents should be able to describe where the streetlight is located with as much detail as possible. The name of the street, the house number closest to the streetlight, and the direction of traffic can help officials find the right pole.

The release specified that the staff will then figure out if the pole is owned by the city or by MidAmerican Energy and get it fixed as soon as possible.