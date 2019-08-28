Near miss on Highway 75 sends a semi rig into the median

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Traffic on a busy stretch of Sioux City highway slowed to a crawl Tuesday afternoon after a semi-tanker was forced off the road and into the median grass.

According to Woodbury County deputies, a pickup pulling a trailer pulled to the shoulder just off westbound Highway 75 near Morningside Ave.



When two semi tractor-trailer rigs running side-by-side approached, the tanker swerved to avoid contact and ended up in the median.

Deputies say the tanker was not damaged and nobody was injured. The accident remains under investigation.,