Near miss on Highway 75 sends a semi rig into the median

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Traffic on a busy stretch of Sioux City highway slowed to a crawl Tuesday afternoon after a semi-tanker was forced off the road and into the median grass.

According to Woodbury County deputies, a pickup pulling a trailer pulled to the shoulder just off westbound Highway 75 near Morningside Ave.

When two semi tractor-trailer rigs running side-by-side approached, the tanker swerved to avoid contact and ended up in the median.

Deputies say the tanker was not damaged and nobody was injured. The accident remains under investigation.,

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories