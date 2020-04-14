NDA to allow restaurants to sell food without nutritional labels following FDA guidance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – In March, the FDA issued guidance to provide restaurants and food manufacturers with flexibility regarding nutrition labeling so that they can sell certain packaged foods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 3, the FDA issued a Temporary Policy Regarding the packaging and labeling of shell eggs sold by retail food establishments during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

As a result of the FDA’s nutrition labeling guidance and egg guidance, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will allow restaurants to sell food which complies with the requirements as an exercise of its enforcement discretion of the Nebraska Pure Food Act.

The FDA guidance does not apply to foods prepared by restaurants.

NDA said it will also use its enforcement discretion to allow food establishments to sell food and other related items which do not meet all of the requirements of the Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulation and the Uniform Regulation for the Method of Sale of Commodities adopted by reference in the Weights and Measures Act, so long as the food and items being sold are not being sold in a deceptive or misleading manner.

Steve Wellman, Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said bulk food orders that restaurants purchase from farmers, manufactures and distribution centers, often don’t carry nutritional labels.

NDA said this action is necessary to protect the interests of Nebraska citizens as a result of the

COVID-19 pandemic and will remain in effect until it is revoked.

During his Tuesday press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts said the move will open up a new line of revenue for restaurants and will help them keep their supply chain strong.

Watch a replay of the Governor Ricketts Tuesday press conference below.

For more information from the NDA, click here.

Latest Coronavirus Stories