OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Navigator has announced that they are canceling their CO2 pipeline project.

The Texas-based company made the announcement in a Friday release stating that due to the unpredictable nature of regulatory and government processes in states such as Iowa and South Dakota, they are canceling the project.

The CEO of Navigator, Matt Vining, said, “As good stewards of capital and responsible managers of people, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Greenway project. We are disappointed that we will not be able to provide services to our customers and thank them for their continued support.”

Vining also said, “I am proud that throughout this endeavor, our team maintained a collaborative, high integrity, and safety-first approach and we thank them for their tireless efforts. We also thank all the individuals, trade associates, labor organizations, landowners, and elected officials who supported us and carbon capture in the Midwest.”

This news comes a month after Navigator announced that they pulled their land teams out of South Dakota due to the project’s permit application being denied by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Another carbon capture pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions also had its project permit denied in South Dakota.