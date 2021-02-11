What Siouxlanders need to know about 2020 taxes before filing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The deadline maybe two months away, but the time to file your taxes is now, especially since the IRS got things off to a late start.

For the self-employed, you have the ability to defer certain taxes. For those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, there’s another set of issues to be aware of. One of them is making sure you have the right statement.

“The state of Iowa sent out unemployment statements and realized they messed them up a little bit, and so they had to send out new ones and at the top of the new ones, it says duplicate,” Ryan Odor with Center for Siouxland, said.

Odor said to double-check to make sure you use the correct form when filing.

Stacy Johnson filed for unemployment in 2020 and since she received a stimulus check, that had some effect on her taxes.

“It affected it a little bit but the one thing I noticed this year when doing my taxes is that the stimulus checks did get put in and if you have a kid, then that was put in as well and if you didn’t receive any of it, you would receive it right now,” Johnson said. “For one of my boyfriend’s kids, he’s receiving it all now, rather through out the year,” said Johnson.

“The biggest thing about stimulus checks is if you didn’t get them if you didn’t get them or get the full amount, you would receive a tax credit that will go towards taxes,” Odor said. “Even if you got that stimulus check in January of 2021, it actually goes on your 2020 taxes.”

For any retirees who may have dipped into their retirement funds, they could face tax penalties if they used it for anything other than COVID related expenses.

As for the working public, if you are a permanent resident of Nebraska but worked in Iowa last year, you will need to file an Iowa non-resident state income tax return.

For your Iowa source of income, you will also need to file a Nebraska resident state tax return.

For those who worked from home in South Dakota this year, where there is no state income state, the way you file will be affected as well.

