SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 19th annual Nature Calls Fundraiser had seven breweries, both local and from further, selling a variety of beer and wine to attendees.

While taste-testing, attendees could help themselves to an assortment of foods, vendors, and participate in raffles and a silent action. Funds raised goes to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Theresa Kruid, the education director with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, told KCAU 9 about why the annual event is important.

“It helps give us funds for new exhibit, which we were able to add two new ones this year. And it also helps directly with our programming for youth,” Kruid said.

She added that the fundraiser is expected to bring in between $20,000 to $30,000. The event helps to ensure programs by the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center remain free.