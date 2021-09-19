‘Nature Calls’ fundraiser held for Dorothy Pecaut education programs, exhibits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 17th annual Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s “Nature Calls” fundraiser was held at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday. Last year, the fundraiser wasn’t held due to the pandemic.

Attendees had the chance to sample more than 60 different craft beers while taking part in both a silent auction and a live auction.

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and food were also served throughout the event. Winnings from the live auction included hotel stays, fine jewelry, original artwork, and much more.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s Education Programs Director explained the significance of this year’s event.

“The funds raised do help us with some special exhibits and programming that we might want to do at the center because those areas aren’t in our budget. We also do lots of summer programs, and our naturalist interns that we hire in the summer that are college students, some of their salaries are paid by Nature Calls funds,” said Dawn Snyder, the education programs director at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Snyder says there were more than 70 items donated for this year’s silent auction.