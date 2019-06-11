Nativity Catholic Church gears up for Mater Dei Car Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer is a time for many things and car shows are right at the top of the list. Nativity Church will be hosting the Mater Dei Car Show Sunday, June 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

Car club members and private collectors from the area will exhibit their muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles, sports cars, and emergency response vehicles at the Nativity Catholic Church parking lot and scenic overlook. That’s at 4242 Natalia Way, Sioux City.

Besides the cars, there will be food trucks, popcorn, refreshments, and music. A blessing of the cars and motorcycles will be held at 1 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Father Dan Rupp and Father Andrew Galles, from Mater Dei Parish, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share the details.