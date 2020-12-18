Native Youth Standing Strong hold annual Christmas party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Native Youth Standing Strong held their annual Christmas party Thursday night for kids and their families.

The group partnered with the Sioux City Community School’s equity office to help give gifts given by Santa to kids from the community.

Volunteers from Sioux City Council’s AMP program and Sioux City Police helped hand out gifts.

This was the 10th year Native Youth Stand Strong have held a Christmas party.

