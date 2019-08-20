Native Americans share what matters to America’s many tribes

Native Americans from all over the country are in Siouxland with one goal, having their voices heard by the people hoping to be the nation's next president.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s day two of the first-ever Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum, bringing a new round of Democratic candidates to Sioux City Tuesday.

Native Americans from all over the country are in Siouxland, having their voices heard by the people hoping to be the nation’s next president. Many at Tuesday’s forum say they continue to feel their community is overlooked.

“In 2020, our vote matters. It can be a game-changer, and we really need to step up and make sure people show up to the ballot box,” said Kevin Allis, the chief executive officer of National Congress American Indians.

Allis said their voter turnout has been slim in previous elections.

“Indian country is in parts of the country that are very rural, sometimes by design, set to areas that were not desirable by settlers and the movement that was happening 150-200 years ago, so access to polling places could be very far away,” said Allis.

He says registering to vote can also be a challenge for people who live on reservations and don’t have a typical address. Just one of the hurdles the Native American community wants to overcome this election cycle to get more of their community out to vote.

“It’s our own people talking this time, not someone for us,” said Raelee Fourkiller with the Cherokee Nation.

One of the panelists at Tuesday’s forum also wanted to hear what candidates plan to do about the many missing women in tribes all over the country.

“Groups of men come into these towns, and they are usually near tribal reservations, and it’s when they come in and just kind of take over. It’s that system on colonization and it is just repeating itself,” said Cherie Thunder with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

Bringing these specific issues to the forefront of candidates minds helped inspire younger Native Americans to hope for change.

“Indigenous people globally are on the front lines protecting the environment, the land, natural resources, water and everything, so that is one of the bigger topics we are talking about here,” said Gosti Terkildsen with the Lakota Tribe.

Nine presedential candidates attended the two-day forum. Tuesday featured Mark Charles, John Delaney, Julian Castro, Bernie Sanders, and Bill De Blasio. Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Steve Bullock spoke on Monday.