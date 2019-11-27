Native Americans honor children and family separated by child welfare

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Snow on the ground and freezing cold temperatures did not stop a group of Native American activists from an annual march in honor of lost children.

The four-mile march started at War Eagle Park and ended in downtown Sioux City on Wednesday morning.

“It has been a very community-building community healing event,” said Sandy White Hawk a Native American activist.

Sandy has been a part of the annual walk since 2005.

“A lot of depression, a lot of suicide, a lot of confusion of who am I? Where did I come from? So it’s vital that our children stay in our community so that they know who they are,” said Sandy.

Sandy knows first hand what it’s like to be taken from your culture. She was adopted at only 18 months.

“It was exceptionally difficult for me emotionally, spiritually, and I was in an abusive home as well,” said Sandy.

During the 4-mile walk, Native Americans prayed for the children taken from their communities as well as the parents who have lost their children.

“It demonstrates to the community the physical demonstration that this is what we are willing to do in order to solve these problems and I think people pay attention to some of that,” said Manape Lamere an organizer for the event.

Activists hope to help better educate first responders and the Department of Human Services on why Indian children should be able to stay within Indian communities.

“So this is about change and solutions and this is about bridge-building between different entities between the state and Indian communities,” said Lamere.

But for Sandy, the march is time spent with her loved ones.

“This has been a family event. I wanted our grandchildren to see you can take tragedy and turn it into community healing and community building,” said Sandy.

The late activist Frank Lamaer was a big part of starting this walk 17 years ago. Today his family paid tribute to him during the walk and shared how he has helped create a better relationship between Sioux City and Native Americans.