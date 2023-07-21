HOMER, Nebraska (KCAU) – Two Native American tribes collaborated together on a week-long journey in a canoe down the Missouri river, to experience what their ancestors did more than a hundred years ago.

While this week’s journey down the Missouri was by choice, the one completed by the tribal ancestors was not.

“In 1864 we, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, the Hocak Nisoc Haci, we escaped Fort Thompson and came down here. Our Umonhon relatives allowed us to some of their land here on their reservation. And we escaped there and we came down here which saved our lives as a tribe,” said Sunshine Thomas-Bear, the cultural preservation director for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

However, the journey to the Omaha Reservation wasn’t easy.

“They lost children, they lost women, people passed along the way, and a lot of us were unable to survive the conditions of crow creek,” said Thomas-Bear.

In order to simulate what it was like in 1864, a 20-foot-long cottonwood canoe was created by the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. It was an almost exact replica of what the tribe’s ancestors used.

“You can’t fully understand an experience and neither can I until I fully immerse myself in it, so that’s part of this is. Being with the Ho-Chunk nation and the Winnebago Tribe and putting us together and going on this journey together, trying to rebuild and revitalize our culture,” sad Thomas-Bear.

“The tiredness and the effort to get through those waves it put me back into a state of where my ancestors were flowing through that same river, going through a tough time themselves. I got emotional at times because I could only think of my ancestors,” said Parnell Black Fish, with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Bill Quackenbush with the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin says the voyage helped many members of the tribe get a deeper understanding of the past, including the younger generation.

“We hope that it provides them to look a little further into their history and their culture. We hope they take away a deeper understanding of what our ancestors used to live like and use to experience, no different than they. They experience new things today they’ll wanna pass onto their next generation,” said Quackenbush.

The Winnebago Tribe and the Ho-Chunk Nation hope to do a similar event again sometime in the near future. They hope to remind more people of their culture and the history of their ancestors.