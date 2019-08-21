SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time ever, presidential candidates will have the opportunity to speak with Native American leaders about problems they face, also known as the Frank Lamere Native American Presidential Forum.

Some of the issues discussed include Native American voting opportunities, the many missing Native American women, the environment, education, and more.

“We have many different people from all across the U.S. and Canada coming from the different tribal nations, different communities that have different stories to share, and different experiences, and so that is what we are going right now. We are doing a cultural exchange and a teaching exchange with each other,” Raelee Fourkiller, Cherokee Nation said.

Tuesday was the second day of this event, and a total of nine candidates attended the two-day forum.