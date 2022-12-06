SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In recognition of “National Wreaths Across America Day,” the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting the public to attend the wreath-laying ceremony.

According to a release from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, the ceremony will take place at the Floyd Monument on Lewis Boulevard at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17. Since the event is outside, attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.

The National Wreaths Across America Day is indented to lay wreaths at places dedicated to teaching, remembering, and honoring veterans.

The release showed that the Sergeant Floyd Monument was built to commemorate the life of United States explorer, officer in the U.S. Army, and quartermaster of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, Sergeant Charles Floyd. Sergeant Floyd was also the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die on the expedition.

The monument was the first designated national historic landmark of the United States on June 30, 1960.