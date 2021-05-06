National Weather Service says EF-0 tornado touched down near Hartington

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Omaha has determined the tornado that touched down near Hartington was an EF-0 tornado.

According to the Fujita scale, an EF-0 is the least powerful ranking of tornadoes. However, winds from an EF-0 tornado can still create winds up to 80 mph.

The tornado touched down just to the northwest of the Hartington Golf Club around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The NWS estimates the tornado stayed on the ground four minutes before lifting back up.

The tornado caused only minor harm, causing some tree damage and covering the golf course with loose corn stalks.