National Samoyed Dog Show held in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Samoyed Club of America picked South Sioux city to host this year’s National Samoyed Dog show.

The five-day event has a variety of showings and performance events through Saturday.

Organizers say the unique breed brings a unique opportunity to watch a dog show in person.

“We encourage people to come out, meet the breed, meet the breeders, find out about the AKC and find out about the breed,” said Paula Exile, the showman chairperson.

The American Kennel Club says the Samoyed breed is one of the oldest dog breeds and was used for hunting by an Indigenous People of Siberia.

The dog show is ongoing until Saturday at the Marina Conference Center in the Delta Hotel, in South Sioux City.