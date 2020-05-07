National Nurses’ Day: Some Siouxland nurses chose career after being inspired by other nurses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Across the globe and here in Siouxland, many are taking the time to thank nurses for their critical work.

It’s even more essential during this pandemic, so National Nurses’ Day comes at a time when these medical professionals are needed more than ever.

Some local nurses say they don’t do their job for the praise though. Many chose the nursing career after being inspired through first hand experience.

“And I thought to myself, the nurses that took care of me at the hospital were wonderful. and I thought this is a way for me to give back. And I really enjoy taking care of others and helping others through tough times.” MercyOne Clinical Nurse Manager Jacob Trierweiler said.

And while the nursing career may have only existed for a little over a century, one local nurse says nursing seemed like the only choice for her.

“I would say I went into nursing, I think I was born a caregiver by nature. I graduated high school. My late aunt was a nurse, [and] I saw the success she had in nursingas well as the impact that she was making in patients lives.” UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s nurse Whitney Condon said.

May 6 was designated National Nurses’ Day in 1982 and became National Nurses’ Week in 1990.